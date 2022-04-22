Wild Georgia: A brief romance, then hummingbirds go separate ways

A pregnant female’s nesting instinct kicks in. She’ll weave plant parts, spiderwebs, lichens and other material into a cup-shaped nest about 1.5 inches in diameter, attached to an overhanging tree branch. She’ll lay two white, pea-size eggs, incubate them and feed the hatchlings by regurgitating a mixture of tiny insects, nectar and other food into their mouths several times per day — all without a male’s help.

After her babies fledge, another male may impregnate her, and she’ll raise another brood by herself. By August, nesting is over and ruby-throats will head back south for the winter — flying nonstop some 500 miles over the open Gulf of Mexico to reach the Yucatan Peninsula.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is in last quarter. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are low in the east before sunrise. Appearing near the moon will be Saturn on Monday morning; Mars, Tuesday morning, and Venus and Jupiter, Wednesday morning. Meteors of the Lyrid meteor shower may still appear this weekend in the northeastern sky.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.