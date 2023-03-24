Wild Georgia: Get ready for ruby-throated hummingbirds’ return

After their long, arduous flights — including a 500-mile, nonstop leg across the Gulf of Mexico — the beloved little birds will be hungry and in need of quick energy from nectar. Thousands of them will stay in Georgia to nest, but countless others will stop only for a few days to rest and refuel before going on to nesting grounds as far north as Canada.

Male ruby-throats will arrive first in nesting areas to claim territories. Females will follow seven to 10 days later and almost immediately be wooed by the males. When a female enters a male’s territory, he will fluff out his red throat feathers and commence courting her. He will dive steeply over and over above her; when she perches, he will switch to quickly flying back and forth in front of her.