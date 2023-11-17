Wild Georgia: Female Joro spiders may be huge, but they’re not invincible

At first, I thought the bird was trying to snatch the spider. But after a minute, I realized he actually was stealing some small insects and other morsels trapped in her web.

Excited, I thought that maybe I had a scientific first, the first observer of a never-reported-before event in nature — a songbird robbing the web of a Joro spider, the exotic, nonnative arachnid that first showed up in Georgia a few years ago and now seems to be spreading fast in the state.

I envisioned fulfilling a dream — publishing a paper in a scientific journal. I did an internet search to see if anyone else had reported such an event.

Someone had. Arty Schronce, an independent researcher in Atlanta, and Andrew Davis, a University of Georgia biologist, published a paper last year about a cardinal robbing a Joro web.

They also had made an additional observation: The Joro web was so strong that the cardinal actually perched on it while doing his robbing. “The fact that a full-sized northern cardinal could perch on this spider’s web without it breaking appears to be a scientific first,” the authors wrote.

