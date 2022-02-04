WILD GEORGIA: February is when the Earth nods to spring

Early wildflowers also are appearing. Blooming now in moist, deciduous forests is round-lobed hepatica, whose little white to blue flowers cheer my spirit on a wintry day. Starting to bloom is trailing arbutus, with clusters of small, fragrant, pinkish blooms. Showy yellow jessamine is in full bloom in South Georgia’s piney woods. Red maples are about to burst into glorious bloom, casting reddish glows in woods and along highways.

In another week or so, highly popular yellow trout lilies will be blooming abundantly in North Georgia’s bottomlands and moist forests.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Tuesday. The only visible planets now are Mercury, Venus and Mars, low in the east around dawn.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.