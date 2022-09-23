Wild Georgia: Fall is fattening-up time in nature

For migratory birds, extra layers of fat also provide vital energy to fly long distances to Latin America and the Caribbean for the winter. Since late July, for instance, ruby-throated hummingbirds have been streaming to feeders and flower blooms to lap up nectar in what is called “pre-migration hyperphagia.”

During this period, ruby-throats may consume their entire body weight of 3 grams in nectar every day. The resulting fat supplies the fuel to propel them on their arduous journey to winter grounds in Mexico and Central America. Part of that trek takes them some 500 miles nonstop over the Gulf of Mexico to landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula. Most ruby-throats will be gone from Georgia by mid-October.