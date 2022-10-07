Wild Georgia: Exotic Joro spider is spreading fast in state

Some of the state’s common native orb-weavers include yellow garden, basilica, arrowhead and barn spiders, all of which play valuable ecological roles. “Spiders consume a lot of different prey types, from flies to pest insects,” UGA entomologist Jason Schmidt said. They also are important food sources for a variety of birds, lizards, wasps and mammals.

A UGA research team studying the Joro spider said that no major ecological disruptions have been found so far because of the arachnid, but the jury is still out on that. The researchers already conclude, however, that the Joro is here to stay and will continue to spread, and that homeowners may have to learn to live with it.

Meanwhile, the UGA team is asking for the public’s help — by participating in a weeklong “Joro Spider Spotting Contest” beginning on Sunday. For more information, visit jorowatch.org.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Sunday. Mars rises in the east just after dark and will appear near the moon on Friday night. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset and will appear near the moon Saturday night. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark.

