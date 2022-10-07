ajc logo
X

Wild Georgia: Exotic Joro spider is spreading fast in state

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

This is the time of year when the huge, wheel-shaped webs of big orb-weaving spiders seem to be all over the place — stretched between trees and shrubs along trails and garden paths or across porches, windows and decks.

In recent years, however, extra-large webs have appeared and are increasing in number. They’re made by an exotic orb-weaver called the Joro spider, which first appeared near Athens in 2013. A native of East Asia, the spider is now spreading fast across Georgia and elsewhere in the Southeast.

It seems very abundant this fall, with many Georgia homeowners reporting that Joro spiderwebs have nearly taken over their yards.

University of Georgia researchers call the Joro’s web “super-sized” that can reach nearly 10 feet wide. The bright yellow, blue-black and red spider itself is large with females growing as long as 4 inches. Despite its size, however, the spider is said to be relatively harmless to people and pets.

A major concern, though, is whether the Joro, which arrived here via shipping material, will displace Georgia’s native, common orb-weaving spiders and upset local ecosystems.

Some of the state’s common native orb-weavers include yellow garden, basilica, arrowhead and barn spiders, all of which play valuable ecological roles. “Spiders consume a lot of different prey types, from flies to pest insects,” UGA entomologist Jason Schmidt said. They also are important food sources for a variety of birds, lizards, wasps and mammals.

A UGA research team studying the Joro spider said that no major ecological disruptions have been found so far because of the arachnid, but the jury is still out on that. The researchers already conclude, however, that the Joro is here to stay and will continue to spread, and that homeowners may have to learn to live with it.

Meanwhile, the UGA team is asking for the public’s help — by participating in a weeklong “Joro Spider Spotting Contest” beginning on Sunday. For more information, visit jorowatch.org.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Sunday. Mars rises in the east just after dark and will appear near the moon on Friday night. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset and will appear near the moon Saturday night. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside Georgia’s maximum security prison, an inmate is said to have impersonated...1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta
17h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

What went wrong for Atlanta United? Where to start ...
13h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Opinion: Can’t anybody here play this game?
23h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Opinion: Can’t anybody here play this game?
23h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
27m ago
Check out this incredible ‘Stranger things’ Halloween display
17h ago
Crocs is giving away free shoes. Here’s how to enter
22h ago
Featured

‘Potentially severe’ flu season arrives in Georgia’s classrooms
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top