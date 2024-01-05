Wild Georgia: Endangered Species Act’s success stories include some here

• Bald eagle. It once faced extinction largely because of exposure to DDT and other pesticides. By the 1960s, the once-abundant eagle had all but vanished from Georgia. Thanks to a ban on DDT, strict protection under the ESA and intensive restoration efforts by state wildlife officials, the bald eagle rebounded dramatically. The majestic bird was removed from the ESA list in 2007. (However, it still faces occasional threats from disease epidemics such as avian influenza.)

• Brown pelican. It’s now common along Georgia’s coast, but 50 years ago, the bird had been so decimated by DDT and overhunting for its feathers that it was listed as endangered. After decades of ESA protection, the species was taken off the list in 2009.

• Peregrine falcon. The speedy raptor, which overwinters on Georgia’s coast and sometimes nests in the state, had all but disappeared east of the Mississippi by the 1970s. Its stunning comeback led to its removal from the ESA list in 1999.

Although the ESA still lists them as endangered or threatened, several other native Georgia species are making promising progress, including the wood stork, red-cockaded woodpecker, Eastern indigo snake and loggerhead sea turtle.

