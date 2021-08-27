WILD GEORGIA: Eels in Georgia make amazing migrations

Once spawning occurs, adult male and female eels die. The small larvae from the spawning are carried via winds and currents to coastal waters off North America, including Georgia, where, after a year or so, they develop into young eels known as “glass eels” and then into “elvers.”

Elvers develop into juveniles called “yellow eels.” Some yellow eels will stay in brackish water areas of estuaries, such as Georgia’s Altamaha Sound; others will go far upstream to freshwater areas of rivers, creeks and lakes, where they’ll remain until they are sexually mature — which may take five to 30 years. At some point, sexually mature adults migrate back to the Sargasso to produce another eel generation.

American eels once were plentiful in Georgia’s freshwater streams. Many migrated upriver as far as Atlanta in the Chattahoochee River, but hydroelectric dams built later on the river and other streams blocked the eels’ migrations and their numbers have dwindled.

