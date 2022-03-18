WILD GEORGIA: Early spring wildflowers withstand cold

For example, the bloodroot, which produces a showy white flower in early March, rises from the soil with a single thick leaf that envelops the flower bud and stem to trap heat and protect them from plunging temperatures. The yellow-flowered trout lily, which blooms in late February, and the pinkish-flowered Eastern spring beauty close their petals tight like an umbrella to protect against cold. Some ephemerals have furlike coatings that capture warm air near their surfaces, creating a micro climate.

Over the next several weeks, you can see many of these remarkable flowers along woodland trails throughout Georgia, including the Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail in Walker County.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon, which turned full on Friday, will still appear full this weekend. Venus, Mars and Saturn are in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.