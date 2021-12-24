WILD GEORGIA: Doves are peace symbols but also targets for hunters

Doves as peace symbols commonly adorn Nativity scenes that commemorate the birth of Jesus, who, according to the Bible, is the Prince of Peace. Later, when Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River, the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove landed on Jesus’ head as he emerged from the water.

Before Jesus’ time, however, there was Noah, who sent out a dove from the ark after 40 days and nights of rain. The bird returned with an olive leaf, an indication that the biblical flood was receding and that tranquility and new life were returning to Earth. Since then, Christians have regarded doves as peace symbols.

No one knows which one of the world’s 300 dove species Noah deployed. However, over the span of time, doves in general have come to represent peace. Famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, when commissioned to design the logo for the World Peace Congress in 1949, chose a dove to represent the peace movement, thus ushering in the modern era of the bird as an international peace sign.

In Georgia, the most abundant dove species by far — and the most hunted — is the mourning dove, known for its soft, mournful cooing and monogamy. Wisconsin in 1971 adopted the mourning dove as its official state symbol of peace; Michigan did so in 1998.

And with that, I wish you a Merry Christmas.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Sunday. Venus, Jupiter and Saturn are in the west around sunset. Mars and Mercury are too close to the sun for easy observation.

