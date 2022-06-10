Wild Georgia: Dog-day cicadas revving up for summer

This year, the summer once again belongs solely to the common, annual dog-day cicadas, whose ceaseless droning has long been the essence of a Georgia summer day. They are with us every summer.

Several dog-day cicada species occur in Georgia. Nearly all of them have prominent bulging eyes and large, semitransparent wings held rooflike over their nearly 2-inch-long bodies. They are so-named because they are at their loudest and most vociferous during July and August, the hottest time of the year known as the dog days of summer. The period (which begins around July 4) coincides with the time that Sirius, the Dog Star, is most prominent in the night sky, hence the name dog days.