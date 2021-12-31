WILD GEORGIA: Days grow longer with the new year

• For countless seeds produced last summer and fall by various plants and now lying dormant in the ground, the cold is good. Many wildflower species — such as milkweeds, trilliums and Virginia bluebells — need a spell of moist cold known as stratification before their seeds can germinate. Without winter to crack open their genetic codes, the living embryos in many seeds eventually would die regardless of spring sunshine and rain.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Quadrantid meteor shower, visible at night through early next week in the northern sky, will peak Monday before dawn. The shower typically produces some 50 meteors per hour. The moon will be new on Sunday. Venus and Mars are low in the east around dawn. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the west at dusk. Saturn will appear near the moon on Monday; Jupiter will do so on Wednesday.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.