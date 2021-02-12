WILD GEORGIA: Courting birds dance, display and offer food to woo mates

Equally daring are the antics of love-struck red-tailed hawks. Around late February, the hawks begin courting by circling slowly with shrill cries at heights of 1,000 feet or more. The male approaches the female from above and touches her, setting off a series of tumbles and dives at nearly 100 miles per hour. They may lock bills or talons, and the male may pass food to the female. When the female lands on a perch, the male spirals down to join her and mating takes place.

More earthbound are the courting habits of great blue herons, whose complex mating “dances” involve exaggerated strutting, neck stretching, feather ruffling, bill snapping and twig exchanging.

Less spectacular but no less interesting are the rituals of male cardinals and blue jays, which insert seeds or other food into the mouths of female mates — perhaps the males’ way of showing that they can feed and provide for a family.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be in first quarter on Friday, Feb. 19. The only planet visible to the naked eye right now is Mars, which is in the southwest at dusk and sets in the west a few hours later. The other planets are too close to the sun for easy observation.