WILD GEORGIA: Chipping sparrow more than just a ‘little brown job’

Many sparrow species spend only the winter in Georgia. Some of them, including white-throated and swamp sparrows, are arriving now and will be common sights during the cold season. Some, such as Le Conte’s and Henslow’s sparrows, are relatively rare, and even veteran birders consider themselves lucky to get a glimpse of one.

But there’s one native, year-round sparrow that’s one of our most common yard birds in Georgia — the chipping sparrow. It’s the state’s smallest and tamest sparrow, one that you’re most likely to see at your feeder at any given time during the year in rural areas as well as in towns and gardens.