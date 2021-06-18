WILD GEORGIA: Birds must preen regularly for healthy feathers

Most birds, for instance, like a good bath — whether in water or dirt. Both water bathing and dust bathing may serve similar purposes — ridding feathers of parasites and excess oil that can cause dull plumage and sluggish flying.

Birds also may simply plop down in open spaces, spread their wings and tail feathers and soak up some rays — a process known as sunning. In addition to deterring parasites, sunning may make preen oil less viscous and easier to spread on feathers.

The strangest method, though, may be anting, in which some 200 bird species rub ants in their feathers and skin. Blue jays in particular are fond of anting. A bird may pick up ants with its beak and rub them on its body or simply sit on an anthill while preening. The process is believed to release formic acid from the ants that inhibits feather-damaging parasites on the bird.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: Summer begins at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday. The moon will be full on Thursday — the Strawberry Moon. Mars and Venus are low in the west around dusk. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight.

