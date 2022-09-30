Wild Georgia: Birds have strategies for surviving hurricanes

For songbirds that stay put and hunker down during a storm, their talons can grip a branch or wire with amazing strength, allowing them to remain securely perched even during hurricane-strength winds.

Hurricanes, though, may be only one of several dangers facing migrating birds. Lights in tall, city buildings may lure the feathered creatures, which navigate and fly at night, off course and to their deaths when they crash into the buildings. Also, many vital stops where migrating birds rest and refuel during their journeys are being lost to development.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Sunday. Mars rises in the east just after dark. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark and will appear near the moon Tuesday night. Mercury and Venus are not easily seen right now.

