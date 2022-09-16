Wild Georgia: Birds change their diets in autumn

Not just every fruit, berry and nut will do, though. Native plants by far provide the most nutritious and healthiest foods for birds. Over a great span of time, Georgia’s native plants — and insects — have co-evolved with birds, meaning that birds have come to depend on the specific nutrition these plants provide.

Native plants whose fruits attract the greatest variety of birds in fall include flowering dogwood, American beautyberry, poison ivy, red mulberry, blackgum, serviceberry, black cherry, sugarberry, pokeberry and bayberry (or wax myrtle).

In all, more than 70 species of Georgia songbirds consume fruits of native or naturalized plants. Species with the broadest fruit diets include the American robin (which eats the fruits of 45 plants), Northern mockingbird (43) and Northern cardinal (32).

The plants, of course, benefit from all of this: They get their seeds distributed far and wide.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is in last quarter on Saturday. Rising in the east are Venus, shortly before sunrise; Mars, just before midnight; Jupiter, at sunset; and Saturn (high), just after dark.

