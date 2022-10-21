Wild Georgia: A rare wildflower is becoming even rarer

And it’s getting even rarer due to development, indiscriminate mowing and herbicide use and difficulty in growing it in cultivation.

That was apparent last weekend when several of us Georgia Botanical Society members were on a field trip in North Georgia to see fall wildflowers. One of the places we had planned to visit was a grassy area adjacent to a rural road in Union County where we had always found scores of blooming fringed gentians in the past at this time of year.

But the day before our trip, we were told that there was no use going there because most, if not all, of the gentians had been wiped out by some “undetermined cause,” perhaps poor herbicide or mowing practices.

After the field trip, a few of us decided to visit the site anyway. At first, we could not find any fringed gentians. But then, we spied a couple of their rich blue flowers standing in some grass — enough to slightly raise our spirits.

