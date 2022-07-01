Wild Georgia: A patriotic salute to the red-headed woodpecker

Ironically, another reason for the woodpecker’s demise is its tendency to swoop down from a high perch and snatch flying insects. The habit frequently takes it over roadways, where it often gets struck and killed by cars.

The red-headed woodpecker is one of only four of North America’s 23 woodpecker species that commonly store food, such as insects, acorns and other nuts, in cracks and crevices of trees. It sometimes visits suet feeders and also is fond of apples, pears, cherries and other fruits.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Wednesday. Rising in the east are Mercury (very low), just before dawn; Venus, a few hours before sunrise; Mars, around 2 a.m.; Jupiter, around midnight; and Saturn, a few hours after dark.

