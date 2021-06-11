WILD GEORGIA: A national natural landmark protects rare species

Our trek took us up and over an ancient river sand dune that gently rises 100 feet above sea level and now supports the different types of habitats depending on soil moisture. Ascending the dune, we saw stunted hardwoods and lichens that made an interesting sight. The driest part of the dune ridge had deep, white sands with scattered turkey oak, longleaf pine and sand spike-moss. At the foot of the ridge lay a lush pine wiregrass woodland and cypress-tupelo swamp.

All of this supports an abundant and rich variety of wildlife. “Truly a national natural landmark,” Hattaway noted.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Thursday. Venus and Mars are low in the west just after dark. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just after midnight.

