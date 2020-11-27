Why Macy’s Pink Pig is taking 2020 off during coronavirus pandemic

The Pink Pig train ride carries kids and their parents through a life-size storybook that includes the original Pink Pig and other holiday friends.

A portion of the proceeds from each ride benefits the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Since 2003, Priscilla has earned more than $800,000 for Children’s Healthcare.

The coronavirus pandemic will keep the Pink Pig in storage this holiday season, but plans are for her to return Tuesday, Nov. 02, 2021, and run until Wednesday, Jan. 05, 2022.

If you need an activity to replace this annual event, check out our Atlanta Winter Guide for places to go, gifts to give and food to make.