Why Macy’s Pink Pig is taking 2020 off during coronavirus pandemic

With her rosy cheeks and to-die-for long lashes, Priscilla looks fabulous for a giant pink pig.
As Macy’s Pink Pig, she’s been a holiday tradition here in Atlanta for more than 50 years. But Priscilla is taking 2020 off.
“Due to the high touch nature of the rides, Macy’s will not be hosting the Pink Pig this year,” a notice on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta website reads. “We look forward to continuing this fun holiday tradition in 2021! We are grateful to Macy’s for their continued support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Happy Holidays!”
The ride began in 1953 as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. Years later, the monorails (another one had been added) were relocated to the downtown store’s roof. The ride later did a brief stint at Egleston Hospital.
In 2003, Priscilla found a new home at Lenox Square, on the upper-level parking deck near Macy’s.
The Pink Pig train ride carries kids and their parents through a life-size storybook that includes the original Pink Pig and other holiday friends.
A portion of the proceeds from each ride benefits the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Since 2003, Priscilla has earned more than $800,000 for Children’s Healthcare.
The coronavirus pandemic will keep the Pink Pig in storage this holiday season, but plans are for her to return Tuesday, Nov. 02, 2021, and run until Wednesday, Jan. 05, 2022.
If you need an activity to replace this annual event, check out our Atlanta Winter Guide for places to go, gifts to give and food to make.