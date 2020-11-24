Santa has ‘innate immunity’ from COVID-19, Fauci tells kids

He can eat lots of cookies and still fit down a chimney. He can deliver gifts around the world in a single night. And he’s immune to the coronavirus.
“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. told USA Today recently. “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”
The news organization noted Santa has been taking coronavirus precautions, too. In addition to making few public appearances, he is social distancing, taking more Zoom calls, and his limited visits to stores and malls are mostly behind glass.
If your child is disappointed they won’t get to sit on Santa’s lap this year, Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois, has an explanation.
“Santa does not want the kids to line up waiting to see him because he doesn’t want to spread germs. Santa gets sad if the kids or their families are sick,” she told USA Today. “So this year, Santa will be watching you from afar, giving you the gift of good health and will only visit when no one is around on Christmas Eve.”
It might be a good thing Santa is immune, because a coronavirus vaccine might not work for everyone, Sarah Varney wrote for Kaiser Health News.
In the United States, the promise of a vaccine “is hampered by a vexing epidemic that long preceded Covid-19: obesity,” she wrote.
“Will we have a Covid vaccine next year tailored to the obese? No way,” Raz Shaikh, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told Varney.
“Will it still work in the obese? Our prediction is no.”
Santa might be immune from the coronavirus, said Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, but the elves at the North Pole aren’t. Poland told USA Today there had been two infections among the elves, but “none of them serious.”
“It was a good reminder to the elves about wearing the mask properly. They now do that. It’s mandatory in the North Pole,” Poland said.
“Let’s do the same thing that Santa and the elves are doing. We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands,” he said.