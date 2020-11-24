Santa has ‘innate immunity’ from COVID-19, Fauci tells kids

Explore 5 of the least healthy holiday dishes

It might be a good thing Santa is immune, because a coronavirus vaccine might not work for everyone, Sarah Varney wrote for Kaiser Health News.

In the United States, the promise of a vaccine “is hampered by a vexing epidemic that long preceded Covid-19: obesity,” she wrote.

“Will we have a Covid vaccine next year tailored to the obese? No way,” Raz Shaikh, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told Varney.

“Will it still work in the obese? Our prediction is no.”

Santa might be immune from the coronavirus, said Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, but the elves at the North Pole aren’t. Poland told USA Today there had been two infections among the elves, but “none of them serious.”

“It was a good reminder to the elves about wearing the mask properly. They now do that. It’s mandatory in the North Pole,” Poland said.

“Let’s do the same thing that Santa and the elves are doing. We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands,” he said.