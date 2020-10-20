Which home renovations add the most to your resale value?

To come up with the 22-project list, the publication enlisted RemodelMAX. The publisher of estimating tools for remodelers used Clear Estimates' remodeling software to generate construction cost estimates. Construction cost figures, which were based on generic projects, included material, labor and sub-trade expenses as well as industry-standard overhead and profit.

Each project’s resale value data was collected from estimates furnished by real estate professionals through an online survey conducted by Hanley Wood. Online market research company the Farnsworth Group programmed and hosted the Remodeling Cost vs. Value web-based survey. The company provided consultation, and gathered and organized the data.