Embrace fall with these rustic retreats

“The design is never perfect, as much of it is made from raw woods and stone, so it feels a bit undone. A variety of shapes, textures, and colors from the natural materials ensures that pieces are unique and not cookie-cutter,” writes House Beautiful “You want to feel as though your materials have been roughened up a bit by the elements, so you’ll often find reclaimed wood or driftwood.”

An oversized, weathered fireplace is the perfect centerpiece for a rustic living room. It’s also good to add greenery and other weatherized hardware to your space. Adding outdoor greenery to your space creates a warm and natural feeling that is the epitome of this style. “For an extra touch of the outdoors, show off pinecones in a glass vase or bowl for added decor. By including brown decor, you will feature another woodsy color that will complement the greenery,” according to Wayfair.

With rustic style, furniture is handmade and beams are often exposed to give the feeling of a log cabin retreat. Travertine and stacked stone can also help create an earthy vibe for your home. All in all, keep things simple, casual and play up distressed furniture and lighting.