Embrace fall with these rustic retreats

If you’re a lover of campfires, trips to the great outdoors and log cabin décor, then rustic style might be calling your name. But rustic style doesn’t mean everything has to be brown and woodsy. Rustic is a transitional style and can be incorporated into many different designs like modern, traditional, glam and more.
Every week, the AJC’s Private Quarters takes you inside some of metro Atlanta’s most uniquely designed homes and this week we’re looking at rustic retreats. Whether you go full rustic, or just decide to incorporate a few of the design’s elements into your home, the tips below will give your home the relaxed, natural vibe that rustic is known for.
“When it comes to rustic decor ideas, think distressed wood, neutral colors (like beige, browns, and grays), heavy stone, and jute and burlap textiles,” writes Wayfair. “Rustic style is known to be a little rough around the edges while still having a welcoming and relaxed feel.”
Distressed hardwood floors, industrial lighting, soft leather and animal accents are crucial elements when it comes to rustic style. You want the design to be uncomplicated and relaxing. It should feel easy and homey and be accompanied by a natural color palette like beiges, whites, browns and grays, according to The Spruce.
The key component of this style is that it thrives on natural elements like wood, stone, burlap and other natural textiles. Texture is essential as rustic style can get gritty, according to House Beautiful.
“The design is never perfect, as much of it is made from raw woods and stone, so it feels a bit undone. A variety of shapes, textures, and colors from the natural materials ensures that pieces are unique and not cookie-cutter,” writes House Beautiful “You want to feel as though your materials have been roughened up a bit by the elements, so you’ll often find reclaimed wood or driftwood.”
An oversized, weathered fireplace is the perfect centerpiece for a rustic living room. It’s also good to add greenery and other weatherized hardware to your space. Adding outdoor greenery to your space creates a warm and natural feeling that is the epitome of this style. “For an extra touch of the outdoors, show off pinecones in a glass vase or bowl for added decor. By including brown decor, you will feature another woodsy color that will complement the greenery,” according to Wayfair.
With rustic style, furniture is handmade and beams are often exposed to give the feeling of a log cabin retreat. Travertine and stacked stone can also help create an earthy vibe for your home. All in all, keep things simple, casual and play up distressed furniture and lighting.