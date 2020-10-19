6 places in metro Atlanta you can find a 3 bedroom house for less than $200,000

This three bedroom, two bath home in McDonough is a ranch with a finished bonus room and a possible fourth bedroom. Both the air conditioner and the water heater are new, with the former being installed two years ago. All the bedrooms will have new carpet and there’s no homeowners association. Plus, the refrigerator and trampoline will be left for the new homeowners.

Easy interstate access in Decatur - $189,900

For just under $190,000, you can get three bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Decatur. There’s easy access to I-20 and I-285, and the 1996 build has been newly updated. A modern kitchen and flooring, and a brand new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit are among the upgrades. Plus, there’s plenty of backyard space.

A fit for a new family in Rex - $174,990

The listing notes this 1,646-square-foot home in unincorporated Rex is ideal for new parents, newlyweds and first-time homebuyers. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s enough space to expand your brood.

Brick build a short drive fom the airport in Morrow - $157,500

Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are features of this Morrow home. The four-sided brick ranch also has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge backyard. Whether or not travel is on your mind at the moment, it’s close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will likely prove helpful down the road.