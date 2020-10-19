X

6 places in metro Atlanta you can find a 3 bedroom house for less than $200,000

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’re looking to increase your home’s bedrooms but are on a budget, you’re in luck. Several places in Atlanta and the metro area will give you just that for under $200,000.

Whether you’d like to stay east of the city or prefer to be on the southside, here are six places in metro Atlanta where you can have enough bedrooms for yourself, a guest and even an office without breaking the bank.

First-time home or investment in Lawrenceville - $199,900

Options abound for this build right off Ga. 124 in Lawrenceville. With a square footage of 1,531, owners will get three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the latter of which are wrapping up renovations. While the listing notes this is a “great investment or first time home,” there’s also the potential to operate a commercial business from the property, although it’ll have to be rezoned.

New air conditioner and a bonus bedroom in McDonough - $190,000

This three bedroom, two bath home in McDonough is a ranch with a finished bonus room and a possible fourth bedroom. Both the air conditioner and the water heater are new, with the former being installed two years ago. All the bedrooms will have new carpet and there’s no homeowners association. Plus, the refrigerator and trampoline will be left for the new homeowners.

Easy interstate access in Decatur - $189,900

For just under $190,000, you can get three bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Decatur. There’s easy access to I-20 and I-285, and the 1996 build has been newly updated. A modern kitchen and flooring, and a brand new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit are among the upgrades. Plus, there’s plenty of backyard space.

A fit for a new family in Rex - $174,990

The listing notes this 1,646-square-foot home in unincorporated Rex is ideal for new parents, newlyweds and first-time homebuyers. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s enough space to expand your brood.

Brick build a short drive fom the airport in Morrow - $157,500

Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are features of this Morrow home. The four-sided brick ranch also has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge backyard. Whether or not travel is on your mind at the moment, it’s close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will likely prove helpful down the road.

