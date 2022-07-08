Where can I find it?

Debbie Dunham of Powder Springs has noticed that Old London Melba toast recently disappeared from her grocery stores. Unfortunately for fans, Old London Foods discontinued about eight of its snack items, including classic, rye, sesame, whole grain and unsalted Melba toasts. Currently, Old London only produces a handful of snacks — garlic-and-herb and sea salt bagel chips and roasted garlic Melba toast. Melba toast was named for a well-known Australian opera singer, Dame Nellie Melba, around the turn of the last century. In fact, Melba was so popular at the time that French chef Auguste Escoffier created a poached peach dessert served with raspberry sauce and vanilla ice cream and named it, you guessed it, peach Melba. He also concocted a main dish in the singer’s honor. The lesser-known Melba Garniture fills tomatoes with chicken, truffles, mushrooms and a creamy velouté sauce.

