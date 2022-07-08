Where can I find it?

Q: Every year, when our hot summers come around, I forget to remind myself to look for disposable pads that you wear under your arms to prevent perspiration from staining your clothes. Are these still available? Thank you for your help. —Carol Wilson, email
A: Kleinert’s Underarm Shields are available at Southeast Costume Company, 1222 Logan Circle, Atlanta, 678-973-2632. Designed to protect clothing from perspiration, these disposable, ultra-thin shields stay in place with adhesive strips. A pack of a dozen costs $7.95.
Q: I have a straw purse that I love, but the bottom corners are wearing out. I was hoping to find someone who could put metal or leather corner protectors on it. Any suggestions? —Sharman Caye, Dunwoody
A: Sharman, get in touch with Luxury Bags and Leather Repair of Atlanta, 400 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1500, Atlanta, 404-566-9797. You’ll be asked to send a photo of the bag to assess the work involved. The repair shop has been in business for about three years. If you want to see some before-and-after photos of past projects, check out the website at luxurybagsleatherrepairofatlanta.business.site.
Debbie Dunham of Powder Springs has noticed that Old London Melba toast recently disappeared from her grocery stores. Unfortunately for fans, Old London Foods discontinued about eight of its snack items, including classic, rye, sesame, whole grain and unsalted Melba toasts. Currently, Old London only produces a handful of snacks — garlic-and-herb and sea salt bagel chips and roasted garlic Melba toast. Melba toast was named for a well-known Australian opera singer, Dame Nellie Melba, around the turn of the last century. In fact, Melba was so popular at the time that French chef Auguste Escoffier created a poached peach dessert served with raspberry sauce and vanilla ice cream and named it, you guessed it, peach Melba. He also concocted a main dish in the singer’s honor. The lesser-known Melba Garniture fills tomatoes with chicken, truffles, mushrooms and a creamy velouté sauce.
