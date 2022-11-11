Where Can I Find It: Postum, Sportmix dog food, Poland Spring bottled water

Q: Is Postum drink mix still made? I know it disappeared some years back, but I thought someone brought it back. If so, it sure isn’t easy to find. Can you find Postum for me, please? T. Jones, Norcross
A: C.W. Post first stirred up Postum, the cereal-based drink of roasted grains and molasses, in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than 100 years ago. It became the drink of choice for those seeking caffeine-free alternatives. Kraft discontinued Postum in 2007 due to low demand. However, June and Dayle Rust of Charlotte, North Carolina, bought the original recipe and founded Eliza’s Quest Foods in 2012 to bring Postum back. You’ll find 8-ounce jars for $8.98 at Ingles, 5075 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, 770-448-7876. It’s on the coffee aisle on the top shelf above the Community brand coffee.
Q: Could you locate a dry dog food called Sportmix? I read that they make one for dogs with sensitive stomachs. I adopted a medium-sized dog, a Heinz 57, and I’d like to try this food for him. Thank you. Mike Peterson, email
A: Wholesomes by Sportmix offers a line of dog food with sensitive skin and stomachs in mind. Check out North Fulton Feed and Seed, 5490 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta, 770-475-5572. You’ll find several varieties, including Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomachs with chicken protein and one with lamb. They come in 30-pound bags and sell for $49.99 each.
Q: Like many relocated Northerners, I enjoy Poland Spring bottled water. No stores seem to carry it, and all online sources seem to be out of stock. Where can I find it? Terri Minott, Lawrenceville
A: Terri, chasing down Poland Spring water through the online store locator was about as effective as tracking down a company customer service rep with accurate information. Neither of those worked out. However, you can order your water, which has been extracted from Maine since the mid-1850s, through walmart.com. Poland Spring natural spring water is available in 16.9-ounce bottles, and a case of 40 bottles costs $15, not including shipping, which will cost an additional $9.99.
