Where Can I Find It: Postum, Sportmix dog food, Poland Spring bottled water

Q: Like many relocated Northerners, I enjoy Poland Spring bottled water. No stores seem to carry it, and all online sources seem to be out of stock. Where can I find it? Terri Minott, Lawrenceville

A: Terri, chasing down Poland Spring water through the online store locator was about as effective as tracking down a company customer service rep with accurate information. Neither of those worked out. However, you can order your water, which has been extracted from Maine since the mid-1850s, through walmart.com. Poland Spring natural spring water is available in 16.9-ounce bottles, and a case of 40 bottles costs $15, not including shipping, which will cost an additional $9.99.

