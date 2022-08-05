Where Can I Find It: Brillo spray, Make It Like New cleaner, stamp appraiser

A: Made In is an online vendor that sells a variety of stainless-clad cookware along with glassware and other accessories. The company also offers a cleaner simply called Make It Like New stainless steel cleaner. This sounds like the product you’re seeking. Note that you shouldn’t use this cleaner on non-stick coating. Make It Like New is formulated for the outside of stainless-clad pans. Nor should you use it on any carbon steel products. You can order a 12-ounce bottle for $10 through madeincookware.com or by calling 512-957-9956.

Q: I have a stamp collection that was passed on to me by an elderly neighbor in 1959. I added to it a bit. It has both US and international stamps. Where might I get it appraised or possibly sold? Appreciate your help. Mary Jeffrey, Peachtree City