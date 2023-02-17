Where can I find it: silversmith, wardrobe repair, mayo spread

Q: Way back in 1977, I received an engraved silver cup as an award when graduating high school. The base has broken from the cup, and I would love to have it repaired, cleaned and polished. Thanks in advance for any help you might provide. — Gina Howren, Austell
A: Gina, contact Estes-Simmons Silversmiths, 3617 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9581. Former employee Gia Gogishvili is now the owner and a master silversmith. He restores antique silver, and his services include re-plating and creating custom pieces for clients. In addition, he’s repaired silverware from the governor’s mansion and restored a vintage Southern Open golf trophy from 1927. For more information, check out the website at estes-simmons.com.
Q: Do you have a resource for repairing an old wooden wardrobe? It’s about 6 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 18 inches deep. The wood sides are pulling apart, and the door needs repair. I would also like to have shelves installed. It’s at least 80 years old and belonged to my parents. Thank you for any information you may have. — Charlie Stice, Marietta
A: Contact Jeff Pace at Pace Furniture Restoration, 2025 Sourwood Rd NW, Norcross, 770-923-5885. The family-run business has been active for more than 100 years, with services ranging from museum furniture restoration and piano refinishing to paint stripping and wood carving. Services include on-site touch-ups and repairs, along with in-shop restorations. The shop is open by appointment only, and you can email photos of your wardrobe to furniturebypace@bellsouth.net. For more information, go to the website furniturebypace.com.
Q: I love all of the mayo combinations, but there’s one I’d like to try that I can’t seem to find. Can you tell me if Nando’s PERinaise hot spread is available locally? Thanks. — Michael W., email
A: Nando’s PERinaise hot spread and dressing tempers the incendiary heat of African Bird’s Eye chilies with creamy mayonnaise. It is gluten-free and contains no MSG, artificial colors or flavors. You’ll find the condiment in 8.6-ounce squeeze bottles for $7.50 at The Queen’s Pantry, 4235 Merchants Walk Drive, Marietta, 678-483-0900.
