Where can I find it: silversmith, wardrobe repair, mayo spread

A: Gina, contact Estes-Simmons Silversmiths, 3617 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, 404-875-9581. Former employee Gia Gogishvili is now the owner and a master silversmith. He restores antique silver, and his services include re-plating and creating custom pieces for clients. In addition, he’s repaired silverware from the governor’s mansion and restored a vintage Southern Open golf trophy from 1927. For more information, check out the website at estes-simmons.com.

Q: Do you have a resource for repairing an old wooden wardrobe? It’s about 6 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 18 inches deep. The wood sides are pulling apart, and the door needs repair. I would also like to have shelves installed. It’s at least 80 years old and belonged to my parents. Thank you for any information you may have. — Charlie Stice, Marietta