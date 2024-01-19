Where can I find it: apertif and blinds repair

Q: Please help me find someone who could re-string natural bamboo blinds. Your help is greatly appreciated. — Kavita Dalal, email

A: Blind and Shade Repair of Atlanta, 2730 Mountain Industrial Blvd., suite 109, Tucker, 770-270-0849, is the authorized service center for Hunter Douglas window coverings in Georgia. Owner, Rick Pleva, works on various brands of blinds, shutters and shades, from replacing broken strings to repairing motors on electronic window treatments. You can drop off your blinds or mail them to the service center. If you’re in metro Atlanta, Pleva can do the work on-site with an additional service charge. Check out bsratl.com for more information.

You can stop looking

Susie Malone of Roswell used Amish Secret Handmade Wood Polish years ago and hoped to find it again. The furniture polish was an As Seen on TV Telebrands product, and as with many infomercial items, they come and go fairly quickly. Amish Secret hasn’t been available for several years, even though you can still see it listed on the ASOTV website. I found a couple of bottles on eBay for about $50, and one looked pretty banged up. The other was made in 2014. I’m not sure about the shelf life, but that seems like a pretty risky purchase for the price.

