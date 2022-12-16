Where can I find it: bed repair, stoned wheat crackers

A: Carol, I spoke with Eric Henderson of Peachtree Polisher, 3665 Clairmont Road, Chamblee, 770-458-3003, who’s been repairing and restoring metal since 1975. He had some ideas about what could be wrong with your brass bed and how he might fix it. Give him a call. He works on all metals, including brass, bronze, copper and steel. His services include polishing sterling flatware, kickplates, door knockers and other ornamental metal objects, along with refinishing and sealing metals.

Q: I read your column often and enjoy the service you provide. I am looking for stoned wheat crackers by Red Oval Farms. I’ve seen them offered online for about $10 a box, which is ridiculous. I would like to know if they are available locally in a grocery store. Thanks in advance for your help. — Dena Roesler, Newnan