Where can I find it: Lay’s chips, Kenny’s Key lime pie, face brush

A: Marie, thank you for reading. You can find Lay’s lightly salted classic potato chips for $4.59 a bag at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770. These contain 50% less sodium than Lay’s original chips. As for your Key lime pies, according to Darryl Johnson, vice-president of sales and marketing for Kenny’s Great Pies, which is based in Smyrna, the company has been experiencing supply chain issues resulting in fulfillment delays. That’s not an unusual dilemma for a lot of companies these days. However, the pies are making their way back into stores, and you can find Kenny’s Key lime pies at the Cherokee Plaza Kroger, 3871 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-240-0808. They’re located in refrigerated cases in the deli and bakery section, but also look for them in the frozen cake case by the bakery. They cost $8.99 each.

Q: I use a loose face powder, and for many years I had a very fluffy brush that I loved. It was soft and had a very short stubby handle. I could easily pack the brush or keep it in my purse. It finally wore out, and I now need a similar brush. I don’t shop online, but I’ve looked in department stores and drugstores, and I only find brushes with long handles. Any ideas? — Pat D., Milton