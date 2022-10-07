Where can I find it: Lay’s chips, Kenny’s Key lime pie, face brush

Q: I have enjoyed reading your column for many years. Hopefully, you can help locate two products I can no longer find. They are Lay’s lightly salted classic potato chips and Kenny’s Key lime pie. Both of these items are two of my favorites. Kenny’s Key lime pie is better than the pies that are made locally in bakeries. The potato chips used to be readily available at both Publix and Kroger stores, but they’re now missing. Thank you in advance for your assistance. — Marie Cole, Brookhaven
A: Marie, thank you for reading. You can find Lay’s lightly salted classic potato chips for $4.59 a bag at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770. These contain 50% less sodium than Lay’s original chips. As for your Key lime pies, according to Darryl Johnson, vice-president of sales and marketing for Kenny’s Great Pies, which is based in Smyrna, the company has been experiencing supply chain issues resulting in fulfillment delays. That’s not an unusual dilemma for a lot of companies these days. However, the pies are making their way back into stores, and you can find Kenny’s Key lime pies at the Cherokee Plaza Kroger, 3871 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-240-0808. They’re located in refrigerated cases in the deli and bakery section, but also look for them in the frozen cake case by the bakery. They cost $8.99 each.
Q: I use a loose face powder, and for many years I had a very fluffy brush that I loved. It was soft and had a very short stubby handle. I could easily pack the brush or keep it in my purse. It finally wore out, and I now need a similar brush. I don’t shop online, but I’ve looked in department stores and drugstores, and I only find brushes with long handles. Any ideas? — Pat D., Milton
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Pat, check out Real Techniques angled kabuki brush at Ulta Beauty, 7300 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-619-2591. The squatty handle fits perfectly inside your hand, and the dense, plush brush is designed to easily apply powder, bronzer and highlighter to the face or body. The kabuki brush costs $9.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC