Where can I find it: scotch bonnet peppers, odd-sized frame, Australian bakery

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I am looking for Jamaican Scotch Bonnet peppers. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. I use these for cooking original Jamaican dishes. Thank you for your help. — Sterling Christy, email

A: Although Scotch Bonnet peppers resemble habanero chiles — and both belong to the Capsicum chinense species — they have different heat levels and flavor profiles. Also, habanero peppers are easily found in most markets, while the slightly more potent Jamaican Scotch Bonnet peppers remain elusive. The Scotch Bonnet boasts a sweet flavor that packs an incendiary punch averaging about 100,000-350,000 Scoville Heat Units. That’s some serious firepower considering that a serrano pepper comes in at 6,000-23,000 Scoville Heat Units, and the tepid jalapeno tops out at a mere 8,000. You’ll find fresh Jamaican Scotch Bonnet peppers in the produce section at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770. They sell for $5.99 per pound and come in 8-ounce trays.

Q: I recently received a very interesting Howard Finster painting from a friend. It is painted on an 8-by-12-inch wooden paint board. I would like to display it on a wall, and it won’t fit in a typical frame. Could you recommend someone who could suggest a proper frame to display and protect this painting? Thank you. Jane Ellis, Atlanta

A: Take your Finster painting to The Moog Gallery, 1653 McLendon Ave., Atlanta, 404-668-9678. Kat Wiggins opened the shop in 2008. She and her sister have crafted custom frames for various treasures, including posters, tools, military uniforms, christening gowns and a kimono. Check out the website mooggallery.com for work samples.

Q: I recently moved to the area and am looking for a place that makes fresh Australian meat pies and sausage rolls I can bring home. Thanks. —Ashley W., email

A: Ashley, you’ll find plenty of freshly made favorites, including assorted meat pies, sausage rolls and breads at the Australian Bakery Café, 48 S. Park Square, Marietta, 678-797-6222.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
