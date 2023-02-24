Where can I find it: scotch bonnet peppers, odd-sized frame, Australian bakery

Q: I recently received a very interesting Howard Finster painting from a friend. It is painted on an 8-by-12-inch wooden paint board. I would like to display it on a wall, and it won’t fit in a typical frame. Could you recommend someone who could suggest a proper frame to display and protect this painting? Thank you. Jane Ellis, Atlanta

A: Take your Finster painting to The Moog Gallery, 1653 McLendon Ave., Atlanta, 404-668-9678. Kat Wiggins opened the shop in 2008. She and her sister have crafted custom frames for various treasures, including posters, tools, military uniforms, christening gowns and a kimono. Check out the website mooggallery.com for work samples.