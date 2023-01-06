Where can I find it: frozen artichoke hearts, Fortnum & Mason tea bags and podiatrist

Q: This request is not for a product, but for a service. I am a senior living in Decatur. I have called two podiatrists, and neither treats ingrown toenails. Do you know of anywhere this service is available? — Betty Meers, email

A: Betty, I search for all types of products and services, so your request is not out of the ordinary. Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, 215 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-508-4026, has dozens of offices throughout Georgia and offers myriad services ranging from ankle fractures and heel pain to sports injuries and reconstructive foot surgery. I spoke with someone at the Decatur office, and they assured me that their services include ingrown toenails. Give them a call, and they should be able to help you.

