Where can I find it: frozen artichoke hearts, Fortnum & Mason tea bags and podiatrist

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

Q: I have a friend who is looking for frozen artichoke hearts. Could you let me know where to find them? Thank you. — Joan Cruz, email

A: Joan, your friend’s request is easy to fill because all Trader Joe’s usually carry frozen artichoke hearts for $3.29 per 12-ounce bag. These come cut into quarters and are terrific time-savers when a recipe calls for artichoke hearts. I keep some in my freezer at all times, and they make perfect last-minute appetizers in the air fryer. They’re quite versatile and super handy. You can find them in the frozen foods case with the vegetables. I found them at Trader Joe’s, 6277 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs, 404-236-2414.

Q: I’ve looked everywhere I can think of to find Apricot Honey and Lavender Infusion tea bags by Fortnum & Mason. They’re a gift for a friend, and I would really like to find them somewhere in Atlanta, but if I have to order them as a last resort, I will. Help, please. — Dot Rodriguez, email

A: Locally, Fortnum & Mason Apricot Honey and Lavender Infusion tea bags are only available at Williams-Sonoma stores. Lightly sweetened with Fortnum’s Salisbury honey, this mellow tea comes in a pretty canister, and a set of 15 fragrant tea bags sell for $24.95 at Williams-Sonoma, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, 404-810-7486.

Q: This request is not for a product, but for a service. I am a senior living in Decatur. I have called two podiatrists, and neither treats ingrown toenails. Do you know of anywhere this service is available? — Betty Meers, email

A: Betty, I search for all types of products and services, so your request is not out of the ordinary. Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, 215 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-508-4026, has dozens of offices throughout Georgia and offers myriad services ranging from ankle fractures and heel pain to sports injuries and reconstructive foot surgery. I spoke with someone at the Decatur office, and they assured me that their services include ingrown toenails. Give them a call, and they should be able to help you.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow
