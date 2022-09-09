Where can I find it: Figurine collectors and round pie pastry

A: Patricia, this is a conundrum. But if it makes you feel better, it’s one you share with many readers who have treasures their younger family members don’t want. Lladró, the Spanish porcelain figurine maker, got its start in the 1950s and reached the height of popularity in the ’80s. Although I don’t blame you for not wanting to risk shipping them, you should know that Lladró is not flying off the shelves at Atlanta consignment stores. I don’t know which pieces you have, but the smaller figurines attract far less attention from potential buyers than larger, more elaborate pieces. I spoke to Jessica Roedler about your Lladró collection. She and her business partner, Edie Yao, own Melange Fine Furniture Consignment, 652A Miami Circle, Atlanta, 404-334-2803, where you’ll find a variety of high-end home furnishings. She can’t guarantee your figurines will sell, but if you email her photos and descriptions of your pieces, she can better tell you if they’re a good fit for Melange. You can find information on where to email the photos at furniturestoreatlantaga.com.

Q: I am a faithful reader of your column. So much so that I have started a computer file listing all of your fulfilled requests so I won’t miss out on valuable information. Could you help me locate a round pie pastry that comes in a roll wrapped in waxed paper and packaged in a box? I have not found these for a couple of years. They are wonderful when making casseroles in large dishes. I do not know who made them, but the box was red. Thank you. — Eloise S. Pino, Marietta