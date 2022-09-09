ajc logo
X

Where can I find it: Figurine collectors and round pie pastry

Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts provide a quick and mess-free alternative for those who want to bake a pie without worrying about making a crust from scratch.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts provide a quick and mess-free alternative for those who want to bake a pie without worrying about making a crust from scratch.

Where Can I Find It
By Sabine Morrow, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Q: I have a collection of Lladró figurines given to me through the years that I need to rehome. I love them, but no one in my family is interested. Please let me know if you have suggestions for buyers. I have never worked with eBay and would prefer not to have to ship these delicate items. Thanks so much. — Patricia Thomason, Marietta

A: Patricia, this is a conundrum. But if it makes you feel better, it’s one you share with many readers who have treasures their younger family members don’t want. Lladró, the Spanish porcelain figurine maker, got its start in the 1950s and reached the height of popularity in the ’80s. Although I don’t blame you for not wanting to risk shipping them, you should know that Lladró is not flying off the shelves at Atlanta consignment stores. I don’t know which pieces you have, but the smaller figurines attract far less attention from potential buyers than larger, more elaborate pieces. I spoke to Jessica Roedler about your Lladró collection. She and her business partner, Edie Yao, own Melange Fine Furniture Consignment, 652A Miami Circle, Atlanta, 404-334-2803, where you’ll find a variety of high-end home furnishings. She can’t guarantee your figurines will sell, but if you email her photos and descriptions of your pieces, she can better tell you if they’re a good fit for Melange. You can find information on where to email the photos at furniturestoreatlantaga.com.

Q: I am a faithful reader of your column. So much so that I have started a computer file listing all of your fulfilled requests so I won’t miss out on valuable information. Could you help me locate a round pie pastry that comes in a roll wrapped in waxed paper and packaged in a box? I have not found these for a couple of years. They are wonderful when making casseroles in large dishes. I do not know who made them, but the box was red. Thank you. — Eloise S. Pino, Marietta

A: Thanks so much for reading and cataloging, Eloise. Your description sounds like Pillsbury ready-to-bake refrigerated pie crusts. These come as two rolls, individually wrapped. Unroll the dough, press it into a pie pan or stretch it over a casserole, and bake. They cook in minutes without any mess. You’ll find boxes of Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts for $3.99 each at Target, 2535 Dallas Highway, Marietta, 770-792-7933.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘We lost two great deputies.’ Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
1h ago
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
7h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed during a training exercise and later died, state officials said.

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
The Latest
5 Signs It's Time to Address Your Mental Health

7 ways to save an unproductive day
6h ago
‘Help Is Here’ – Max Lucado and the Holy Spirit
7h ago
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
12h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top