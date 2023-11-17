Where can I find it: copy service, shoe repair, hair pomade

Q: I am looking for a company that can copy my grandfather’s scrapbook of the military service during WWII. We would like both hard copies and digital on a flash drive. Thank you. — Emily Sulver, email
A: I have two suggestions for you, and you can contact each to see which would best fit your needs. East Atlanta Copy Center, 1287-A Glenwood Ave., Atlanta, 404-622-3222, can make copies depending on the original. For instance, if the pages of your grandfather’s scrapbook can be taken apart, they can be scanned. You might also check with Document Pros, 3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-816-8686. The company offers scanning and copying services to corporate and legal clients and specialized copy services to individuals. Document Pros also needs to take the pages apart. Both can copy your scanned scrapbook to flash drives.
Q: Since Bennie’s Shoes on Piedmont closed, I have been completely unsuccessful in finding a shoe repair shop. I have several pairs of shoes with leather uppers in great shape, but they need new soles. Can you help? — Ed Johnson, Social Circle
A: Ed, check out Ansley Shoe Repair, 1579 Monroe Drive, Atlanta, 404-885-1171. Expert cobbler Vlad Djouraev’s services include sole replacements, stretching, and general refurbishing to make old shoes and boots look new again.
Q: Please tell me where I can buy Murray’s hair pomade. It’s an old-fashioned style of hair dressing that’s thick out of the tin, but it really keeps my husband’s hair in place. He works outside all day, and Murray’s works better than other hair products to keep his hair out of his face. Someone gave it to him, and a tin has lasted a long time, but I can’t seem to find it around here. We live near Griffin. Thank you for any help you can give me in locating this product. — Mrs. Davis, email
A: Sally Beauty, 1583 N. Expressway, Griffin, 770-227-1846, stocks Murray’s Superior Hair Dressing Pomade, which has been around for nearly a hundred years. You’ll find 3-ounce orange tins for $3.59 each.
