Where can I find it: copy service, shoe repair, hair pomade

Q: I am looking for a company that can copy my grandfather’s scrapbook of the military service during WWII. We would like both hard copies and digital on a flash drive. Thank you. — Emily Sulver, email

A: I have two suggestions for you, and you can contact each to see which would best fit your needs. East Atlanta Copy Center, 1287-A Glenwood Ave., Atlanta, 404-622-3222, can make copies depending on the original. For instance, if the pages of your grandfather’s scrapbook can be taken apart, they can be scanned. You might also check with Document Pros, 3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-816-8686. The company offers scanning and copying services to corporate and legal clients and specialized copy services to individuals. Document Pros also needs to take the pages apart. Both can copy your scanned scrapbook to flash drives.

Q: Since Bennie’s Shoes on Piedmont closed, I have been completely unsuccessful in finding a shoe repair shop. I have several pairs of shoes with leather uppers in great shape, but they need new soles. Can you help? — Ed Johnson, Social Circle