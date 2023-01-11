Where Can I Find It

A: Margaret Holmes Sunshine spiced pickled peaches have been out of production for several years. These days, you’ll find Hillside Orchard Farms spiced pickled peach halves. Georgia-grown, they get their spicy flavor from sugar, vinegar, cinnamon and whole cloves. You can purchase them at David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709, for $11.49 per quart. You also can check out Rick’s Farmers Market, 3760 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-977-3031, and you’ll find Hillside Orchard Farms spiced pickled peach halves in 32-ounce glass jars for $14.99 each.

Q: I’m trying to find someone who sells the original Tupperware. Thank you. Peggy White, Mableton