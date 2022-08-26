Where Can I Find It: Bob’s Red Mill bars, company that can restore brass container

A: Good grief, Bruce. Could this bar’s name be any more convoluted? I found Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Better Bar online, which sounds nearly the same as the bar you’re seeking. However, the color on the packaging was slightly different, so I called the company. As it turns out, they’re the same product. The company changed Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Better Bar to Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob’s Bar because another company had a product with a similar name. How is that even possible? I found your bar for $1.79 each at Sprouts Farmers Market, 4310 Lavista Road, Tucker, 470-260-2368. Other Sprouts stores also carry Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob’s Bar, but they were out of stock and expecting shipments when I checked.

Q: I have a beautiful brass plant container that has rusted. Where can I have it cleaned and a new coat of lacquer applied? I can’t spend more on the renovation than the pot cost in the first place. I hope you can help me. Sondra Nierenberg, email