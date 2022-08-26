Where Can I Find It: Bob’s Red Mill bars, company that can restore brass container

Q: I ran a 5K race a few months back and received a Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob’s Bar in the swag bag. I ate it on the way home, and it was quite tasty. I wanted to try it again to see if it was as good as I remember or if I was only carb starved. I’ve looked in every grocery store we frequent (including two in another state while on vacation) and cannot find it. I’ve looked online at bobsredmill.com, but they want $10.99 for shipping. Other online retailers are outrageously overpriced. Is there any retailer in the Atlanta area that stocks this item? Bruce Daniel, Avondale Estates
A: Good grief, Bruce. Could this bar’s name be any more convoluted? I found Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Better Bar online, which sounds nearly the same as the bar you’re seeking. However, the color on the packaging was slightly different, so I called the company. As it turns out, they’re the same product. The company changed Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Better Bar to Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob’s Bar because another company had a product with a similar name. How is that even possible? I found your bar for $1.79 each at Sprouts Farmers Market, 4310 Lavista Road, Tucker, 470-260-2368. Other Sprouts stores also carry Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate & Oats Bob’s Bar, but they were out of stock and expecting shipments when I checked.
Q: I have a beautiful brass plant container that has rusted. Where can I have it cleaned and a new coat of lacquer applied? I can’t spend more on the renovation than the pot cost in the first place. I hope you can help me. Sondra Nierenberg, email
A: Sondra, I spoke to someone at Buckhead Plating, 2065 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, 404-249-9585. The company has been providing plating, polishing, repair, and restoration services for over 40 years. When I explained what you wanted, I discovered that your planter is most likely made of steel coated in brass plating. Like bronze and copper, brass is a non-ferrous metal, which means it contains no iron. Without iron, rust can’t form when the metal is exposed to moisture. If you want your planter replated and lacquered, contact Buckhead Plating, and you can get an estimate of the cost.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
