Where can I find it: VHS tapes, Jubilee kitchen wax, Milani Skin Quench primer

A: Nancy, the Goodwill Donation Center, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, 678-560-7643, accepts VHS tapes. You could also try freecycle.org in your area. The Freecycle organization began with the goal of keeping goods out of landfills by having members give unwanted items for free. You simply post what you no longer want, in your case, those VHS tapes. Membership is free, and you can post to your specific local area.

Q: My mother used Jubilee kitchen wax for years. That was a long time ago, but she thought someone told her it was still available through the Vermont Country Store website. But is it available locally? My mother lives near Conyers. Thanks. — Barbara J., email