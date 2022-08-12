Where can I find it: VHS tapes, Jubilee kitchen wax, Milani Skin Quench primer

Q: I am looking for a place to donate or recycle old VHS tapes. Most of them are Disney, but there are a few that are other cartoon characters. I hate to throw them out and fill a landfill if there is somewhere they can be used. Thank you for your help. — Nancy Ban, Marietta
A: Nancy, the Goodwill Donation Center, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, 678-560-7643, accepts VHS tapes. You could also try freecycle.org in your area. The Freecycle organization began with the goal of keeping goods out of landfills by having members give unwanted items for free. You simply post what you no longer want, in your case, those VHS tapes. Membership is free, and you can post to your specific local area.
Q: My mother used Jubilee kitchen wax for years. That was a long time ago, but she thought someone told her it was still available through the Vermont Country Store website. But is it available locally? My mother lives near Conyers. Thanks. — Barbara J., email
A: Around since the 1950s, S.C. Johnson Jubilee kitchen wax was discontinued about 20 years ago. The good news for fans is that the popular cleaner made a comeback when Malco Products licensed Jubilee and started producing it. Locally, you can find 15-ounce glass bottles of Jubilee for $5.99 at Cowan Ace Hardware, 1264 Green St., Conyers, 770-483-8818. Jubilee is safe to use on laminate, ceramic tile, and wood. However, don’t use it on granite or stainless steel.
Q: Lately, I’ve been having trouble finding Milani Skin Quench primer. It’s an affordable drugstore brand, and I’d hate to have to pay shipping to have it delivered. It keeps my makeup from melting in our humid weather. Is it still available in Atlanta? Thank you for your help. — S. Miller, email
A: Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and coconut water, Skin Quench primer comes as a creamy lotion that works at blurring imperfections while keeping your makeup in place all day. The vegan prep is free of parabens and sulfates and is supposed to work on all skin tones. You’ll find a 1-ounce tube of Milani Skin Quench primer for $10.99 at Walgreens, 5201 Lavista Road, Tucker, 770-724-1042.
