Where Can I Find It: Bubble bath, huli-huli sauce, headstone polisher

A: Don, call or email Troy Vincent at The Engraving House, 2123 Stone Mt. Lithonia Road, Lithonia, 770-482-6546, info@engravinghouse.com. Services include gravestone cleaning and repairs. The company not only designs and creates memorials ranging from simple markers to more elaborate family plots, but it also engraves corporate and sports awards, signs and personalized gifts. In addition, it can customize and engrave various materials from bamboo and stone to wood, crystal and metals.

Q: I am having difficulty finding the Heavenly Coconut Crème Bubble Bath by Vitabath locally. I can find some of the other Vitabath products, but not that one. This is not something I would want to try to order online. If you could find it for me locally, I would really appreciate it as it is my favorite Vitabath. I’m willing to drive some to pick it up if I have to. Thank you so much for your help. Deb M., Atlanta