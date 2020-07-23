Wheeler grad learns if he won $10K for Duck Tape prom outfit

If Ashton Cordisco’s career as a designer doesn’t pan out, he should become a magician. Why? He just turned 27 rolls of Duck Tape into $10,000.
Cordisco entered Duck Brand’s annual prom attire contest, which encourages creative teens to design and make a dress or tuxedo using only Duck Tape.
“For my tuxedo, I wanted to use as many colors as possible and create my own piece of wearable modern art,” Cordisco wrote for his entry. “I used all deceased Masterpiece Artists as my inspiration because I wanted my creation to be classy, fun and unique while paying respect to the great artists who have influenced so many!”
The public voted on five finalists in each category, with the winner receiving a $10,000 scholarship.
It took Cordisco 80 hours to craft his tux, but the work paid off. Duck Brand recently announced Cordisco won the grand prize for best tuxedo.
The grand prize in the dress category went to Peyton Manker of Sparta, Illinois, for her pandemic-inspired creation.
Credit: Duck Tape
“Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year’s contest, we were blown away by the near record high turnout of 355 entries and the talent displayed by each of our finalists,” said Ashley Luke, senior product and gobal brand manager at Duck® Brand’s parent company, Shurtape Technologies. “We’re so inspired by Peyton, Ashton and the rest of our 2020 participants for using their creativity to brighten the world during these unprecedented times.”
Cordisco wrote it was his high school art teacher, Lisa Casey — who was also his elementary school art teacher — who challenged him to enter the contest.
“She was so passionate about the great artists and taught us not to be afraid to try anything, so we did,” he said.
He says the best part of the process was sharing the pictures and video of the finished tuxedo with Casey.
Cordisco has been accepted to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Augusta and says he will use the scholarship to pay tuition.