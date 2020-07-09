Marietta teen is finalist in Duck Tape prom tux contest

Most proms were canceled this year, but that didn’t stop creative teens from designing outfits for Duck Brand’s annual prom attire contest.
One of those teens was Wheeler High School’s Ashton Cordisco, and now he’s in the finals.
Contestants create a prom dress or tuxedo using only Duck Tape, with the public voting on the top five entries in each category. Each winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship, which Cordisco will use to pay his tuition to Savannah College Art and Design in Augusta.
"For my tuxedo, I wanted to use as many colors as possible and create my own piece of wearable modern art," Cordisco wrote for his entry. "I used all deceased Masterpiece Artists as my inspiration because I wanted my creation to be classy, fun and unique while paying respect to the great artists who have influenced so many!"
Cordisco wrote it was his high school art teacher, Lisa Casey — who was also his elementary school art teacher — who challenged him to enter the contest.
“She was so passionate about the great artists and taught us not to be afraid to try anything, so we did,” he said.
It took 80 hours and 27 rolls of tape to create his tux, which incorporates Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, among other masters.
You can vote for Cordisco — the only finalist from Georgia — on the contest page. Just click on his photo, then scroll up to the "cast final vote" button. You'll have to provide your name and email address before your vote is accepted.
You can vote once every 24 hours, but the contest ends Friday, July 10.
