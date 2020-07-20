3 football players save child, dog from house fire

According to reports, Pearson ran inside the home and brought a child and a Great Dane out safely. Kai and Ryan found water hoses and began to douse the fire.

Nash told Channel 2 he has “worked to teach his players that ‘our communities are who we are.’ "

“These three young men embodied that message by reacting selflessly, courageously and heroically,” Nash wrote to Channel 2. “My wife and I as well as our entire school and football program are honored to have young men like this in the Spartan Family.”