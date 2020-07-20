3 football players save child, dog from house fire

Three South Paulding High School football players weren’t playing around when they saw a house on fire over the weekend.
The teens, members of the school’s freshman football squad, were driving around their neighborhood when they saw a house on fire, according to assistant athletic coordinator Jason Nash.
@SPauldingHS_ATH @SPaulding_FB Huge shout out to Ryan Seymour Kai Keller Pearson Blair. These young men saw a house on fire 2 grabbed a water hose 1 ran in to help get people & pets out. Being selfless & a good human being isn’t hard. Proud to call them SPARTANS!!! pic.twitter.com/7cuMrCFeAo— Coach Nash (@JnashCoach) July 18, 2020
So proud of these young men! This is what life is about...putting it on the line for someone else. #SpartanProud🛡⚔️ https://t.co/PmyEk5W9U3— South Paulding HS Athletics (@SPauldingHS_ATH) July 19, 2020
Nash said Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller and Pearson Blair didn’t hesitate to help, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to reports, Pearson ran inside the home and brought a child and a Great Dane out safely. Kai and Ryan found water hoses and began to douse the fire.
Nash told Channel 2 he has “worked to teach his players that ‘our communities are who we are.’ "
“These three young men embodied that message by reacting selflessly, courageously and heroically,” Nash wrote to Channel 2. “My wife and I as well as our entire school and football program are honored to have young men like this in the Spartan Family.”