3 football players save child, dog from house fire

Inspire Atlanta | 6 hours ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three South Paulding High School football players weren’t playing around when they saw a house on fire over the weekend.

The teens, members of the school’s freshman football squad, were driving around their neighborhood when they saw a house on fire, according to assistant athletic coordinator Jason Nash.

Nash said Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller and Pearson Blair didn’t hesitate to help, Channel 2 Action News reported.

According to reports, Pearson ran inside the home and brought a child and a Great Dane out safely. Kai and Ryan found water hoses and began to douse the fire.

Nash told Channel 2 he has “worked to teach his players that ‘our communities are who we are.’ "

“These three young men embodied that message by reacting selflessly, courageously and heroically,” Nash wrote to Channel 2. “My wife and I as well as our entire school and football program are honored to have young men like this in the Spartan Family.”

