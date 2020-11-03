What you can’t wear or do when voting

That means you can’t wear a MAGA hat, but you can wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, since BLM isn’t promoting a candidate or statute.

However, "“If somebody had a T-shirt on that says ‘Black Lives Matter endorses a candidate that’s on the ballot,’ in that particular election, that would fall into electioneering,” Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie told 11 Alive News.

Credit: Handout

Next thing to do is either turn your cellphone off or leave it in your pocket. Using a cellphone inside a voting precinct is against the law, so you can’t pull it out to check your ballot choices, text with a friend or take a selfie.

“We strongly encourage you to post the peach, but we ask that you do it outside or vehicle or home,” Dougherty County elections supervisor Ginger Nickerson told WALB News.

You are allowed to bring notes, however, so write your ballot choices down if you need a guide while voting.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.