What does $2 million get you in Midtown? 6 bedrooms and a pool, to start

Anyone who has bought a house knows that money doesn’t always stretch as far as you’d like, but that’s not the case for this 2015 corner build in Midtown.
The 5,846-square-foot home at 405 9th St. NE is for sale for $2 million and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms — including five full ones — and a pool, to name a few offerings.
Design won’t be an issue in this home, which was listed by Jennifer Henley of Beacham & Co. The 2017 Atlanta Urban Design Award winner was designed by Jones Pierce. Among other things, the local architecture firm specializes in new custom homes and single-family renovations. The designs in this spot include elegant and clean lines, hardwood floors and a master suite with a custom walk-in closet.
Although it’s one block from Piedmont Park, you can opt to dine al fresco right at home thanks to a side patio. As temperatures continue to drop, you can also spend time in front of the fireplace on the covered, outdoor patio or jump into the heated pool. In-home entertainment won’t be an issue, as the basement features a theater and wine storage for up to 920 bottles.
The seller points out other adored features, too: access to the Beltline, shops and restaurants being just a walk away. Still, you don’t have to worry about where to store your vehicle. This house features a rare two-car garage and a guest suite that sits on top of it.