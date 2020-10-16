What does $2 million get you in Midtown? 6 bedrooms and a pool, to start

The 5,846-square-foot home at 405 9th St. NE is for sale for $2 million and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms — including five full ones — and a pool, to name a few offerings.

Design won’t be an issue in this home, which was listed by Jennifer Henley of Beacham & Co. The 2017 Atlanta Urban Design Award winner was designed by Jones Pierce. Among other things, the local architecture firm specializes in new custom homes and single-family renovations. The designs in this spot include elegant and clean lines, hardwood floors and a master suite with a custom walk-in closet.