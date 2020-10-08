Tennessee’s largest residence sells for $11 million; see inside

The library in Villa Collina is three stories tall, with a spiral staircase leading to each level. Photo courtesy of Villa Collina Credit: Photo courtesy of Villa Collina Credit: Photo courtesy of Villa Collina

Villa Collina was built between 1993 and 2000. In addition to the pools and trilevel library, the mansion includes a grand foyer; 2,600-square-foot wine cellar with numerous niches and alcoves; fitness center; spa; sauna; elevator; entertainment center; and a motor court containing a climate controlled, six-car garage. Adjoining the garage are guest suites and staff quarters.

Built in the Italianate tradition, the mansion has 86 rooms, including eight bedrooms, 11 full baths, five half baths. There are 11 fireplaces.

The master suite was featured on HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms.” The $5 million suite is divided into seven areas: a master bedroom, master bathroom, sitting room, his and her dressing rooms, meditation room, and a craft room. All of the lighting fixtures, including the Swarovski crystal chandaliers, were imported from Italy and cost $300,000. The gold inlay crown molding in the suite was $200,000.

Barton, president of Vanquish Worldwide in Knoxville, bought the property in 2016 and has spent the past three years restoring it and improving its energy efficiency. According to Knoxnews.com, Barton replaced the 7,600 light bulbs in the home with LED lights; installed new HVAC systems, water heater timers and windows with automatic shades; and added a tech system that controls the home’s lighting, thermostat and HVAC.

