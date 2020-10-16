5 buildings intown where you can get a 2 bedroom condo for less than $250,000

Quiet step-less entry - $240,000

Upgraded bathrooms — including the master, which has a huge standing shower and double sinks — and large, front-loading washer and dryer units are a feature of this spot at 91 Adrian Place NW. Plus, it’s on the ground level so there are no steps needed for entry.

Old Fourth Ward charm - $229,900

Smack dab in Old Fourth Ward, this 558 Mcgill Place NE condo has charm and access to necessary intown haunts. It’s walkable to Central Park and Freedom Park Trail, or you can bike to Ponce City Market and the Beltline.

Views from Atlantic Station - $249,000

If you’re looking for a spot that has easy access to Target and Ikea, this condo in Atlantic Station fits the bill. The living room and kitchen combination makes it ideal for entertaining and with it being in the center of Atlantic Station at 400 17th St. NW, it’s only a mile away from Georgia Tech. This condo has only one bath, however.

Buckhead at a steal - $214,900

The listing for this intown spot notes it offers “Buckhead country club life at an unbeatable price.” It provides many in-demand features, including an open floor plan, and a sunroom with plenty of space that’s only accentuated by the French doors. An executive golf course, restaurant/bar, lighted tennis court and three pools are some of the amenities.