Everything coming to Hulu, Prime, Disney+ and Netflix this month

From the highly anticipated “Love is Blind: After the Altar” to the debut of “Blonde,” September is full of season premieres, binge worthy shows and the perfect flicks for movie nights. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Primer, Disney+ and Hulu this month.
Netflix
September 1
Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
STONE OCEAN - Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles - Season 2
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime - Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along - Season 1
This Is 40
September 2
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
You’re Nothing Special
September 3
Little Women
September 5
Call the Midwife - Series 11
Cocomelon - Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
September 8
Entrapped
Diorama
September 9
Cobra Kai - Season 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude - Season 2
No Limit
Narco-Saints
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist - Season 3
September 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In the Dark - Season 4
September 14
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
September 15
Dogs in Space - Season 2
Intervention - Season 21
Terim
September 16
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga - Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar - Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is the End
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
September 19
Go Dog Go - Season 3
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
September 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World - Season 4
Snabba Cash - Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega - Season 2
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
September 24
Dynasty - Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
September 26
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - Chapter 2
September 27
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
September 28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The Game Stop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons - Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil - Season 2
September 29
The Empress
September 30
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Hulu
September 1
The Mighty Ones Season 3
Bloods Season 2B
September 2
Cuttpulli
September 7
Grid Season 1
Tell Me Lies Season 1
September 8
The Zone: Survival Mission Season 1
Wedding Season Season 1
September 12
Monarch Series Premiere
September 14
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere
The Come Up Series Premiere
The Last Duel
September 16
Atlanta Season 4 Premiere
September 19
Best in Dough Series Premiere
September 20
Reboot Series Premiere
September 22
The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere
Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere
September 23
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
September 26
Chefs vs. Wild Series Premiere
Celebrity Jeopardy! Series Premiere
A Chiara
September 27
Reasonable Doubt Series Premiere
September 28
The D’Amelio Show Series Premiere
The Rookie: Feds Series Premiere
September 30
Ramy Season 3 Premiere
Prime
September 1
American Ninja Warrior S12-S13
Friday Night Lights S1-S5
Texicanas
WAGS Miami S1-S2
21 Grams
23:59
A Family Thing
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
The Descent
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video Original)
September 7
He Is a Psychometric
Prison Playbook
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Search: WWW
Signal
The Crowned Clown
September 9
Aline
Flight/Risk (Prime Video Original)
September 15
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)
September 16
Dog
Firebird
Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video Original)
The Outfit
September 19
Heatwave
September 21
Prisma (Prime Video Original)
September 23
September Mornings S2 (Prime Video Original)
Firestarter
Memory
September 27
Our Idiot Brother
September 30
Jungle (Prime Video Original)
Ambulance
My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video Original)
Disney+
Available September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 3
Available September 2
Al Davis vs. the NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Available September 7
Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (Season 1)
Europe From Above (Season 3-4)
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 7)
Available September 8
Cars on the Road
Pinocchio
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Remembering
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory (Season 1)
Growing Up
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Tierra Incógnita
Welcome to the Club
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 4
Available September 9
United Sharks of America
Available September 14
First Alaskans (Season 1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (Season 1)
Short Circuit (Season 2, Episode 6)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 8)
Available September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 5)
Available September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Available September 19
Dancing With the Stars
Available September 21
Andor
Firebuds (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)
Super/Natural
Available September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 6)
Available September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Available September 26
Dancing With the Stars (Season 31, Episode 2)
Available September 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2)
Andor — Episode 4
Available September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 7
Available September 30
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
Under Wraps 2
