Everything coming to Hulu, Prime, Disney+ and Netflix this month

From the highly anticipated “Love is Blind: After the Altar” to the debut of “Blonde,” September is full of season premieres, binge worthy shows and the perfect flicks for movie nights. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Primer, Disney+ and Hulu this month.

Netflix

September 1

Fenced In

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

STONE OCEAN - Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles - Season 2

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime - Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along - Season 1

This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

You’re Nothing Special

September 3

Little Women

September 5

Call the Midwife - Series 11

Cocomelon - Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped

Diorama

September 9

Cobra Kai - Season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude - Season 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist - Season 3

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark - Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

September 15

Dogs in Space - Season 2

Intervention - Season 21

Terim

September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga - Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar - Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

September 19

Go Dog Go - Season 3

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World - Season 4

Snabba Cash - Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega - Season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty - Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

September 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - Chapter 2

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The Game Stop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons - Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil - Season 2

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Hulu

September 1

The Mighty Ones Season 3

Bloods Season 2B

September 2

Cuttpulli

September 7

Grid Season 1

Tell Me Lies Season 1

September 8

The Zone: Survival Mission Season 1

Wedding Season Season 1

September 12

Monarch Series Premiere

September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up Series Premiere

The Last Duel

September 16

Atlanta Season 4 Premiere

September 19

Best in Dough Series Premiere

September 20

Reboot Series Premiere

September 22

The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere

September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

September 26

Chefs vs. Wild Series Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy! Series Premiere

A Chiara

September 27

Reasonable Doubt Series Premiere

September 28

The D’Amelio Show Series Premiere

The Rookie: Feds Series Premiere

September 30

Ramy Season 3 Premiere

Prime

September 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-S13

Friday Night Lights S1-S5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami S1-S2

21 Grams

23:59

A Family Thing

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video Original)

September 7

He Is a Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

September 9

Aline

Flight/Risk (Prime Video Original)

September 15

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)

September 16

Dog

Firebird

Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video Original)

The Outfit

September 19

Heatwave

September 21

Prisma (Prime Video Original)

September 23

September Mornings S2 (Prime Video Original)

Firestarter

Memory

September 27

Our Idiot Brother

September 30

Jungle (Prime Video Original)

Ambulance

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video Original)

Disney+

Available September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 3

Available September 2

Al Davis vs. the NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Available September 7

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (Season 1)

Europe From Above (Season 3-4)

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 7)

Available September 8

Cars on the Road

Pinocchio

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Remembering

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory (Season 1)

Growing Up

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Tierra Incógnita

Welcome to the Club

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 4

Available September 9

United Sharks of America

Available September 14

First Alaskans (Season 1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (Season 1)

Short Circuit (Season 2, Episode 6)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 8)

Available September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 5)

Available September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Available September 19

Dancing With the Stars

Available September 21

Andor

Firebuds (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)

Super/Natural

Available September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 6)

Available September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Available September 26

Dancing With the Stars (Season 31, Episode 2)

Available September 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2)

Andor — Episode 4

Available September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 7

Available September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

Under Wraps 2

