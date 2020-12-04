Watch Decatur tree lighting from the comfort of your home next week

Guests can attend the virtual event for free, but they’re required to register and can do so at this link.

While the tree lighting will go on in a safe environment as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the annual Bonfire/Marshmallow Roast hosted by the Decatur Business Association is canceled this year.

“We will miss celebrating with the community and look forward to when we can come together for this and other outdoor events again,” the newsletter read. “We look forward to bringing the Bonfire back in 2021. Mark your calendars for Dec. 9, 2021, and join us next year to roast marshmallows around the giant bonfire on the square.”

Virtual Tree Lighting

6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Zoom

Free but registration is required