Watch Decatur tree lighting from the comfort of your home next week

The annual Decatur Christmas tree lighting won’t happen in person for its 12th year, but the event isn’t canceled — it’s just taking a virtual turn.
Little Shop of Stories bookstore and the City of Decatur will host a virtual ceremony on Zoom next week so that residents can watch the tree shine in lights safely from their homes.
The “wintry cyber wonderland” event will begin on Thursday, Dec. 10.
“Grab some goodies and hot chocolate and hop on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. for story time with Santa,” the event description read.
Attendees can access a holiday cocoa recipe in the November issue of Decatur Focus, the city’s official newsletter. As for goodies, the newsletter notes that residents can order treats from local businesses such as Butter & Cream, Lenox Cupcakes, Piece of Cake and Greene’s Fine Foods.
Guests can attend the virtual event for free, but they’re required to register and can do so at this link.
While the tree lighting will go on in a safe environment as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the annual Bonfire/Marshmallow Roast hosted by the Decatur Business Association is canceled this year.
“We will miss celebrating with the community and look forward to when we can come together for this and other outdoor events again,” the newsletter read. “We look forward to bringing the Bonfire back in 2021. Mark your calendars for Dec. 9, 2021, and join us next year to roast marshmallows around the giant bonfire on the square.”
