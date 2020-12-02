X

This is the best mail-order food gift from Georgia

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Food & Wine rounded up a guide of the best gifts from the U.S.

Every year, holiday gift guides abound with electronics, fitness equipment, apparel and beauty items. But what if you could give the gift of food — and not in the form of a gift card that may or may not be used.

Enter Food & Wine’s recent list of the country’s best mail-order food gifts.

“This story was conceived as a modest gift guide, released in time for the holiday season,” the magazine said reflecting on time spent indoors ordering food and meals amid the ongoing pandemic. “After a year of exploring the best in American mail-order food, this has now become sort of a travelogue as well, a recounting of the places we’ve been, virtually anyway.”

Georgia is home to one of the best cheesemakers in the region thanks to Thomasville’s Sweet Grass Dairy, which Food & Wine said has “been raising the bar in the region for two decades now; their subtle, soft-ripened, double cream Green Hill has become a staple both in Georgia and beyond.”

The publication recommends gift-givers purchase a box of cheeses and charcuterie from Atlanta-based boutique butcher shop The Spotted Trotter. Included in the box are a jar of peach bourbon cardamom preserves from the Blackberry Patch in Thomasville, salami and the southern staple pimento cheese.

Pick up the board for $140 at williams-sonoma.com.

But that’s not all the state has to offer.

While it may be known for peanuts and peaches, Georgia also creates its own olive oil.

Georgia Olive Farms is responsible for producing the 100% estate-grown product in Lanier County. But don’t count on necessarily getting any in time for the holidays as it’s an in-demand item among chefs. If you can get a bottle, a domestic blend is available for $35 on the manufacturer’s website.

