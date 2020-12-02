This is the best mail-order food gift from Georgia

Pick up the board for $140 at williams-sonoma.com.

Explore Over half a million lights twinkle at dazzling Jekyll Island display

But that’s not all the state has to offer.

While it may be known for peanuts and peaches, Georgia also creates its own olive oil.

Georgia Olive Farms is responsible for producing the 100% estate-grown product in Lanier County. But don’t count on necessarily getting any in time for the holidays as it’s an in-demand item among chefs. If you can get a bottle, a domestic blend is available for $35 on the manufacturer’s website.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.